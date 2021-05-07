Nordic travel App UI

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
It's been a while since I posted on Dribbble. I've been working on many interesting projects recently, but I decided to spend some time on finishing this project! It's a pretty interesting concept of a travel app that lets you find interesting destinations and plan trips to them.
I went with simple Pink/white colour scheme and Poppins for the typeface. I also made it pop a bit using Andika for the secondary typeface.
I'd love to get your opinion on this project! There are quite a lot of screens, so I hope they will help you get inspired.
Thanks！