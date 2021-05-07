Imoh Silas David

Mevron Mobile Screen

Imoh Silas David
Imoh Silas David
  • Save
Mevron Mobile Screen art graphic design website minimal web app branding ux ui flat
Download color palette

Mobile app design exploration for Mevron, A ride hailing and transportation brand.

Felt exciting, designing these from level 1.

Designed in Adobe XD.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Imoh Silas David
Imoh Silas David

More by Imoh Silas David

View profile
    • Like