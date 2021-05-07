Petra Waidacher

Moon Landscape / Inspired by Art with Flo (YouTube)

Petra Waidacher
Petra Waidacher
  • Save
Moon Landscape / Inspired by Art with Flo (YouTube) design illustrator youtube digitalart landscape design procrate
Download color palette

Hello guys. I have designed this image in Procreate. I was inspired by the artist Art with Flo (YouTube). I hope you like it.

Art with Flo: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVJ5hHQMXBiRwNv394EOj_w

My Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/waidaheet/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOgXMPMz9qQnmS7rLVV5qAw

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Petra Waidacher
Petra Waidacher

More by Petra Waidacher

View profile
    • Like