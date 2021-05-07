Moon Landscape / Inspired by Art with Flo (YouTube)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello guys. I have designed this image in Procreate. I was inspired by the artist Art with Flo (YouTube). I hope you like it.
Art with Flo: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVJ5hHQMXBiRwNv394EOj_w
My Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/waidaheet/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOgXMPMz9qQnmS7rLVV5qAw