alesha design

vs logo design

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
vs logo design vs awesome initial logo inspirations initials letters letter lettermark elegant excellent alesha design dribbble instagram vector behance pinterest design grid sketch
vs logo design vs awesome initial logo inspirations initials letters letter lettermark elegant excellent alesha design dribbble instagram vector behance pinterest design grid sketch
Download color palette
  1. VS LOGO DESIGN 2d.png
  2. VS LOGO DESIGN 1d.png

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "VS LOGO DESIGN",
Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like