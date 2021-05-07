🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Meet Koko the gorilla who talks to people. 🦍
Yet another cutie from the amazing documentary
"Koko: The Gorilla Who Talks to People"
It's an extraordinary story of Koko, the only 'talking' gorilla in the world, and her lifelong relationship with Penny Patterson. I love it. you will gonna love it too. Enjoy!