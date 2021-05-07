DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
Got Ideas!

Logistic dashboard

DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
Got Ideas!
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN for Got Ideas!
Hire Us
  • Save
Logistic dashboard notification search cargo product interface light mode dark mode web application app saas dropdown analysis data visualization card dashboad logistic
Logistic dashboard notification search cargo product interface light mode dark mode web application app saas dropdown analysis data visualization card dashboad logistic
Download color palette
  1. Shot_light.png
  2. Shot_dark.png

Hey guys! 🚚

To support logistics companies with load quoting, load management, driver management, and to oversee their business operations.

Press "L" to show some love! 💚

-------
Find more works on : Sergushkin.com

-------
My social 👇
TW | BE | INST | FB

Got Ideas!
Got Ideas!
We Design Mindful Interfaces 👋 ⤵
Hire Us

More by Got Ideas!

View profile
    • Like