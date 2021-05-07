Imoh Silas David

Money Bag Ui Screen

Imoh Silas David
Imoh Silas David
  • Save
Money Bag Ui Screen website branding web design ux ui flat
Download color palette

Working on some preliminary ideas for an emerging Fintech brand. Suggestions are massively appreciated (as always). Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Imoh Silas David
Imoh Silas David

More by Imoh Silas David

View profile
    • Like