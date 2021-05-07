Plato - App Redesign Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Fellas!
Plato is a place to chat & play games with friends or someone new. Its a hidden gem app and I've been using it till now.
For a long time the application got a lot of updates, but not the UI. I thought it can be improved a little, so I decided to give it a shot and made a redesign for it!
I focused on some of the game icons and made them look more synergistic. Then, after dragged a few objects here and there, clicked a few things like this and that, here is the result!
What you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌
