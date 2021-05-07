Baselane — subpages

Szymon Michalczyk
👋 Hello again!
Here's a final shot from Baselane's landing page, but that doesn't mean the end of the project! 😈

📗 About the Project
Baselane is building an end-to-end financial platform from the ground up to serve the needs of independent landlords. Their goal is to empower independent landlords with tailored financial technology, automated tools, and actionable data to save time, increase returns, and grow their rental investment portfolios.

🙌. How we helped?
As a part of the Baselane team, I was responsible for designing the landing page that shows all core functionalities and presents the company in a friendly way.

More to come!

