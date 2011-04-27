Edit. Delete. Rename.

Ben Briggs

Would love to use an icon for rename, but I don’t believe there is one that’s recognisable enough to not need a label underneath it. If there is one, could you guys let me know? Would be very grateful.

So this is another shot of Sirius, alignment wants some sorting out but I think the icons are much better than stuffing the table with buttons.

Posted on Apr 27, 2011
