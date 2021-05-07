Vanshika Kumar

F*ck Perfectionism

Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar
  • Save
F*ck Perfectionism quote art colorful memphis design memphis poster design poster a day poster art posters poster perfection
Download color palette

Created a piece inspired by the 80s memphis design style.

Vanshika Kumar
Vanshika Kumar

More by Vanshika Kumar

View profile
    • Like