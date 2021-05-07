Fancy Fashion App UI Kit

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The first thing that a customer sees in a fashion brand app is the look and feel of the application.
It's just like your customer viewing your store's interior.
We believe that a fashion brand app should be a perfect digital extension of their image in the
offline world.
Check out the classic, yet innovative app design approach we applied in molding this application.
