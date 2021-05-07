ROKAYA

Onboarding Screen | Attend Apps

ROKAYA
ROKAYA
  • Save
Onboarding Screen | Attend Apps ui animation motion mobile ios app booking app ride sharing app nepali design attendapp onboarding illustration animation ui design ride sharing attend app onboarding screen web ui ux onboarding
Download color palette

👋 Hello! Guys
🇳🇵 🇳🇵
Mobile App User Interface Design
Attend as a digital platform provides ubiquitous services at your fingertips.

Press L to like &
Please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.

Let's talk about your project
📩 kapilrokaya2011@gmail.com

Follow me on
Instagram

B65b13767b310ac09b149142996e7527
Rebound of
Attend Brand Identity Design
By Kapil Rokaya - Logo & Identity Designer
ROKAYA
ROKAYA

More by ROKAYA

View profile
    • Like