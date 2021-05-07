Nastia Piven

VEINS^^

VEINS^^ bio organism weird digital random gallery nft performance music drama veins blood graphics art generative javascript creative coding processing illustration
Exploring Processing functionality, searching for personal style and approach to generative graphics.

Follow me and let me know what you'd like to know about me and my work:
https://www.instagram.com/nastiapiven/

