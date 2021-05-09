Chris Mimler

Microsite Concept Salewa Footwear

  1. DR_sal-micro-ux-design-website_chris-mimler_1.jpg
  2. DR_sal-micro-ux-design-website_chris-mimler_2_infinite.jpg
  3. DR_sal-micro-ux-design-website_chris-mimler_3_icons.jpg
  4. DR_sal-micro-ux-design-website_chris-mimler_4-rendering.jpg

TASK: Logo Design . YEAR: 2015 . AGENCY: Zooom .

The microsite for Salewa Footwear was designed to explain the myriad of technologies used in the products without showing a specific model. In fact, there is no model in which all technologies are used. For this reason, we have developed a 3D model with its own look and feel to clearly explain all the features. Starting with the most basic element - the insole - the shoe is now assembled piece by piece through the user's scrolling.

