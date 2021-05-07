Europe Benzene Market Size and Share Analysis

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Benzene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe benzene market, assessing the market based on its segments like derivatives, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The rising use of cumene in the phenol and acetone manufacturing processes is driving up demand for benzene. Cumene demand is being aided by the strong growth in the market for these two compounds. The expansion of capacity in the European Union is expected to help the benzene demand in Europe expand as well. The rising demand for benzene is being aided by the booming styrene industry, which is seeing strong demand from a variety of end-use sectors. Polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers, latexes, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, and unsaturated polyester resins are among the items made from styrene. Textile, manufacturing, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and IT equipment are only a few of the industries that use styrene polymers.