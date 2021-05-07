Andrey KENO

Glassmorphism abstract poster #003

Glassmorphism abstract poster #003 blurred blur frosted glass plastic mobile light components layout screens 2021 trend minimalism minimal soft 2021 morphism trend glass effect glassy glassmorphism glass morphism
Glassmorphism abstract poster #003.
Fashionable abstraction glass morphism 2021 style. Mock up for use in modern poster, flyer, brochure, book, presentation, magazine cover. The poster was created in Adobe Illustrator software.
AI file, JPEG file at 300 dpi, all posters 7250 X 5250.
