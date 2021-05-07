Peter Krogh

iphone 12 flat mockups cover

Peter Krogh
Peter Krogh
  • Save
iphone 12 flat mockups cover app design design flat design iphone ios ui figma
iphone 12 flat mockups cover app design design flat design iphone ios ui figma
Download color palette
  1. iphone 12 flat mockups cover.jpg
  2. iPhone 12 flat mockup templatejpg.jpg

Fully customisable and easy to change background image or background colour in Figma.

Perfect mockups for designers to show clean mockups to clients!

https://www.figma.com/community/file/972282087983673418

If you like, you can always buy me a coffee for support @ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/peterkrogh

Cheers

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Peter Krogh
Peter Krogh
Welcome to my design portfolio.

More by Peter Krogh

View profile
    • Like