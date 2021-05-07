🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello 🤘
The first project we want to show you is LP Motors.
What is LP Motors:
It is a German car repair shop specializing in the repair of luxury sports cars.
Scope of work:
We designed and implemented a sales page presenting the range of services, along with a shop section. We focused on making the whole project truly sporty.
Voila Studio
Creative agency that serves only good projects.
We create eye-catching visual identities and our showpiece dish is the design and implementation of websites.
🚀 Follow us:
Behance Facebook Instagram