Icon set

Icon set brand identity minimalist geometric design healthy food visual identity restaurant bistro food industry lines modern geometric iconset icons branding design process vector
Icons pack derived from the logo for Social Bistro & Coffee.

Whilst keeping the same visual style as the identity, the simplicity of the treatment offers endless possibilities when generating communication materials. Simple solutions will always be efficient.

Visual style and facade simulation
