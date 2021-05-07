🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Icons pack derived from the logo for Social Bistro & Coffee.
Whilst keeping the same visual style as the identity, the simplicity of the treatment offers endless possibilities when generating communication materials. Simple solutions will always be efficient.