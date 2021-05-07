Nikolai Kovtun

LOGO FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Nikolai Kovtun
Nikolai Kovtun
  • Save
LOGO FOR A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY construction logo construction company logo logoideas logodesigners logodesigner logotype logos logodesign logo design logo
Download color palette

Since the logo is for a construction company, and its director is a rather scrupulous and attentive person, I decided that the logo would be structured, schematized, so that all elements were consistent with each other.

Nikolai Kovtun
Nikolai Kovtun

More by Nikolai Kovtun

View profile
    • Like