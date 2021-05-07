Afrills

Kelasku Dashboard

Kelasku Dashboard minimal clean ui web design dashboard app dashboard ui learn website dashboard webdesign web clean illustration 2021 trend uidesign app ux ui figma dribbble design
Dashboard of the learning process in the classroom with a clean and minimalist look!👀
Design resources available on:
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/kelasku-dashboard-web
Download now!✨
What do you think? Let me know what you think down below! and please give your valuable feedback 📝

If you have something to discuss, feel free to reach me out on Instagram or mail me at apriliantonugroho14@gmail.com

