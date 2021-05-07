Hitarthi Bhinde

DailyUI002- Credit Card Checkout Page

#DailyUI 002
I've taken up the daily UI challenge. This the second challenge- to design a credit card checkout page.
I hope you guys like it.
Feedback are appreciated.

Posted on May 7, 2021
