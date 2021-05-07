Ganesh Krishnan
RapidGems

Fujifilm Camera Store

Ganesh Krishnan
RapidGems
Ganesh Krishnan for RapidGems
Hire Us
  • Save
Fujifilm Camera Store simple cart buy nikon sony canon photography camera fuji fujifilm black colors red ux website concept web design minimal ui
Fujifilm Camera Store simple cart buy nikon sony canon photography camera fuji fujifilm black colors red ux website concept web design minimal ui
Download color palette
  1. Fujifilm_2@2x.png
  2. Fujifilm_1@2x.png

I have been a Fujifilm fan for a very long time. Their cameras are rugged, portable and stylish. I was super happy when the all-new X-E4 was released and it gave new meaning to portability.
This concept design is a tribute to my love for Fujifilm cameras.

Follow for more | RapidGems

Read my Medium articles from here! | Instagram

RapidGems
RapidGems
Hire Us

More by RapidGems

View profile
    • Like