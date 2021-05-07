uxwelist

Plant Store Mobile App - Light Mode

uxwelist
uxwelist
  • Save
Plant Store Mobile App - Light Mode mobile app mobile ui ux ui uidesign mobile mobile ui ux app design clean uiux design app ecommerce app ecommerce store plant
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers

This is plant store app exploration in light mode for mobile app, Hope you like it :)

uxwelist
uxwelist

More by uxwelist

View profile
    • Like