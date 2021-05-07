Christian Aditya

Video Streaming Apps

Christian Aditya
Christian Aditya
  • Save
Video Streaming Apps youtube livestream uxdesign andriod ios streaming app streaming video design ux ui mobile ui mobile design mobile app mobile app
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Video Streaming App Concept. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Inspired App : Youtube, twitch

For business inquiries : christianadityaputra@gmail.com
Check more Shot :
Instagram : @uinspireaction

Christian Aditya
Christian Aditya

More by Christian Aditya

View profile
    • Like