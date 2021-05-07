Rainlab

Signup Page design signup ecommerce web app ui dailyui
[DailyUI#001 SignUp]
Creating a signup page of a furniture online shop.
I set the main target as women around 30 so tried to make it simple and calm.
I hope you like it!

Posted on May 7, 2021
