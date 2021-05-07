Chinedu Daniel Okeke

Accrue productivity App

Chinedu Daniel Okeke
Chinedu Daniel Okeke
  • Save
Accrue productivity App user experience design product design design uiux ui user experience user interface
Download color palette

Accrue is a productivity app that gives users the ability to track activities, get reminders for activity and see how far they have gone with their tasks.

Chinedu Daniel Okeke
Chinedu Daniel Okeke

More by Chinedu Daniel Okeke

View profile
    • Like