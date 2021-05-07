Katia Stukota

Behind The Scenes ...

Kevin , Alex, Eva and Andrew are our customizable puppets for Adobe Character Animator.

All of them are included in our "fancy Flat" Bundle:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/fancy-flat-puppets-bundle/

More about Alex here:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/alex-puppet/

More About Eva:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/eva-puppet/

More about Kevin at:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/kevin-african-american-male-puppet/

More about Andrew here:

https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/andrew-puppet/

Hope you like Kevin, Eva, Andrew and Alex ❤❤❤

