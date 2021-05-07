Behind The Scenes ...

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Kevin , Alex, Eva and Andrew are our customizable puppets for Adobe Character Animator.
All of them are included in our "fancy Flat" Bundle:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/fancy-flat-puppets-bundle/
More about Alex here:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/alex-puppet/
More About Eva:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/eva-puppet/
More about Kevin at:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/kevin-african-american-male-puppet/
More about Andrew here:
https://www.animationguides.com/downloads/andrew-puppet/
Hope you like Kevin, Eva, Andrew and Alex ❤❤❤