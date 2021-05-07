Magio - Talent Management Dashboard

Thanks God It's Friday!

I'm back with new design exploration. It's about talent management dashboard. At this platform you can manage your team, see your social media engagement, make a schedule, etc.

Hope you guys like it. Press 'L' to show some support. Feel free to drop a feedback on the comment section below. TYSM!

We are available for new projects

📫 Email : hello@vektora.studio

🎯 Skype : Keep in touch

😀 Instagram : vektora.studio

🛍️ Ui8 : Vektora Shop