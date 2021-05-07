Service cryptocurrency lending market

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
I will show you one of 4 concepts created for a very interesting and hype topic - cryptocurrency loans 🖐 Recently, it has become very popular to use abstract images for financial websites. They help make the service unique and premium 💎
Do you think you would use abstract images on your website?
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me