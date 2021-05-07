Surya Anand

DESK Covers

Surya Anand
Surya Anand
  • Save
DESK Covers magazine desk blog abstract fun design illustration
Download color palette

Hey Friends!

Lately I've been enjoying doing covers for DESK Magazine. Fun little task that I get to do as an intern at HOVS. Such an underrated one thou.

That's it! I'll get back to my cave (:

Have a fabulous Friday!
S

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Surya Anand
Surya Anand
Intern at House of van Schneider ✣

More by Surya Anand

View profile
    • Like