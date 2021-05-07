Error Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#ToDesignChallenge - Week 35 (Oops, Error!)
Hello! This is my design for this week #TDCWeek355) ToDesign Challenge on designing for an error state of any kind app.
Tell me what you think of my design in the comment section below. Feel free to give any feedbacks! Don’t forget to give a like (❤️) on this post.
ToDesign is a weekly UI Challenge to help improve my design skills especially on UI design.
——
Design by Cellina Olivia Pranoto (ig : @cellina.oliviaa)
Design tools : Figma
Illustration : Undraw
In contribution for ToDesign Challenge. If you’re interested to join the challenge, feel free to contact me through DM. ToDesign Together! 🥳
#uiux #uidesign #mobileapp #userinterface #userinterfacedesign #uiinspiration #designchallenge #weeklyui #uidesigners #uiinspiration