Error Page

#ToDesignChallenge - Week 35 (Oops, Error!)
Hello! This is my design for this week #TDCWeek355) ToDesign Challenge on designing for an error state of any kind app.
Tell me what you think of my design in the comment section below. Feel free to give any feedbacks! Don’t forget to give a like (❤️) on this post.
ToDesign is a weekly UI Challenge to help improve my design skills especially on UI design.

——

Design by Cellina Olivia Pranoto (ig : @cellina.oliviaa)
Design tools : Figma
Illustration : Undraw

——

In contribution for ToDesign Challenge. If you’re interested to join the challenge, feel free to contact me through DM. ToDesign Together! 🥳

Posted on May 7, 2021
