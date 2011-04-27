Dana Tanamachi

Dana Tanamachi
Dana Tanamachi
Opera chalk blackboard chalkboard banner hand lettering lettering typography opera vintage
My first exploration in colored chalkboard paint. This is a small preview of a very tall commission I'm doing for a progressive opera festival in Texas. There are 4 other pieces (on different background colors) that go with this one... coming soon!

Dana Tanamachi
Dana Tanamachi

