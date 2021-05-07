Daniyal Pirzada

Frunchy Sage - Modern Serif Family

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
Frunchy Sage - Modern Serif Family logo vector minimal design graphic design animation branding typography illustrator illustration
Download color palette

introducing our new "Frunchy" Modern Serif Family with Elegant style this is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, masterheads and more.

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/Qowkmz

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like