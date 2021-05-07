Roadstone is a modern stylish script font that inspired by streetwear and combination hand lettering style. Bold in every character, making this font the perfect fit for your apparel project.

Also ideal for logos, badge, label, apparel, club, event, handwritten quotes, product packaging, header, poster, merchandise, social media & greeting cards.

Roadstone come with opentype feature like a lot of alternates. Its help you to make beautiful lettering.

This font is also support multi language (áâàäåãæçéêèëíîìïıðñóôòöõøœšúûùüýÿžþÁÂÀÄÅÃÆÇÉÊÈËÍÎÌÏÐÑÓÔÒÖÕØŒŠÚÛÙÜÝŸŽÞ)

In Zip Package :

– Roadstone otf

– Roadstone ttf

– Roadstone woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate

– Number, Punctuation And Symbols

– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email .

Happy Creating!

Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

#ApparelFont #bold #branding #brush #calligraphy #casual #clean #ClothesFont #clothingFont #club #display #font #handlettering #handmade #lettering #logo #logotypeFont #modern #opentype #posterFont #printFont #quote #script #shirt #sport #sporty #swash #typeface #typography #wordmark

https://putracetol.com/product/road-stone/