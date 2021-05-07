Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

CodeTree

Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
  • Save
CodeTree design icon illustration branding logo
Download color palette

Concept that sits on the shelf waiting for the right time, and person to find a life of its own.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative
Welcome to the online portfolio of Lloyd Creative

More by Alex Lloyd / Lloyd Creative

View profile
    • Like