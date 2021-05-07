Daniyal Pirzada

Blanch Sage - Retro Font

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
Blanch Sage - Retro Font icon vector minimal design animation branding illustrator illustration graphic design typography
Download color palette

introducing our new "Blanch Sage" Modern Retro with Fun and Elegant Style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/zE8eWm

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like