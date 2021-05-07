Alex — redeye design

angamos app

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
  • Save
angamos app iphone 12 adobexd app design welcome qrcode pad face id login simple app user experience userinterface mobile design mobile app mobile ui
Download color palette

Simple QR code generator concept for truck entry to port

Alex — redeye design
Alex — redeye design
welcome to my way of design, simpler and cleaner.

More by Alex — redeye design

View profile
    • Like