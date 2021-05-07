Contemporary Living - Tricorn Black

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The house is inspired by traditional English Contemporary design juxtaposed in a tropical environment. Ready to render in 3dsmax / Corona Render engine.
The scene is completely royalty free, you can use it for personal and commercial work. You can reuse parts of it or use it entirely for any purpose. You can learn from the scene; how the lights are set up, cameras, depth of field, lightmix, tonemapping, materials, textures and post production files all included.
Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/kP2bvm