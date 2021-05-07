Daniyal Pirzada

Contemporary Living - Tricorn Black

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
Contemporary Living - Tricorn Black logo vector design animation branding graphic design ui typography illustrator illustration
Download color palette

The house is inspired by traditional English Contemporary design juxtaposed in a tropical environment. Ready to render in 3dsmax / Corona Render engine.

The scene is completely royalty free, you can use it for personal and commercial work. You can reuse parts of it or use it entirely for any purpose. You can learn from the scene; how the lights are set up, cameras, depth of field, lightmix, tonemapping, materials, textures and post production files all included.

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/kP2bvm

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like