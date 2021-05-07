🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app, travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.
Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
Contact me: hellofaruk07@gmail.com