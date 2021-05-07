Faruk Ahmed

Travel app

Faruk Ahmed
Faruk Ahmed
  • Save
Travel app clean design booking app uxdesign uidesign mobile app mobile ui app vacation rental vacation trip planner trip traveling tourist tourism tours travel app travel
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app, travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️
Make something awesome?
Contact me: hellofaruk07@gmail.com

Faruk Ahmed
Faruk Ahmed

More by Faruk Ahmed

View profile
    • Like