Visual Branding Design of Konnect

Visual Branding Design of Konnect icon visual identity logotype logo mark art logo illustration modern logo vector minimal k letter design company identity logo design gradient logo letter logo communication logo k letter logo modern logo branding branding brand identity
Download color palette
Visual Branding Design of Konnect

Konnect is a mobile app based communication platform which connects buyers and sellers. They need a visual branding for their business and growth. They want to use chat icon or communication mark in the logo that reflects the company goal and application.

I have designed this modern and iconic logo for Konnect. The logo mark is a communication bridge which reflects the two end communication between the buyer and the seller. It also reflects the first letter of the company “K”.

For full project presentation CLICK HERE

