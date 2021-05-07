🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Visual Branding Design of Konnect
Konnect is a mobile app based communication platform which connects buyers and sellers. They need a visual branding for their business and growth. They want to use chat icon or communication mark in the logo that reflects the company goal and application.
I have designed this modern and iconic logo for Konnect. The logo mark is a communication bridge which reflects the two end communication between the buyer and the seller. It also reflects the first letter of the company “K”.
