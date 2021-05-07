🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This is Brand Guidelines 24 page Minimal Brochure / Catalogs Template for designers working on interior design catalogues, product catalogues, product/graphic design portfolios and agency based projects. Just drop in your own pictures and texts, and it’s ready for print. This Brochure can serve multiple purposes. Use it to present your photos, products, services – or anything else you can think of, where images would be front and center. Everything you see is editable right in Adobe InDesign. All colors can easily be changed in one location. All texts are set with free fonts, and download link attached in help with main file InDesign and Word File Here
