Self hug illustration during confinement raquel feria

Self hug illustration during confinement raquel feria hug emotional intelligence selfhug selfcare emotional design emotional illustration woman illustration editorial illustration illustration art digital illustration illustration
Digital illustration for a personal project that illustrated my experience during the first confinement for covid.

