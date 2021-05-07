Shop workbench

刘鼎

刘鼎
刘鼎
线下门店员工使用的产品，可有通过这个产品实现收款、销存管理。
使用明亮的色彩提升视觉，神色模式下加入毛玻璃设计元素为用户带来视觉惊喜提升用户体验

Posted on May 7, 2021
