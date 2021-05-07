Destroy Fascist Creeps Poster

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This poster began life as a type experiment with manual distortion on a scanner. The background texture and halftone imagery within the letters was created in Photoshop. The finished print was included in a fundraiser for Supply Chain WI and Black Umbrella to support local social justice initiatives.