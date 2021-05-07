Kay Reynolds

Destroy Fascist Creeps Poster

Destroy Fascist Creeps Poster halftone bold typographic design typographic typography design print design photoshop protest collage poster design poster art poster graphic design
This poster began life as a type experiment with manual distortion on a scanner. The background texture and halftone imagery within the letters was created in Photoshop. The finished print was included in a fundraiser for Supply Chain WI and Black Umbrella to support local social justice initiatives.

