Rakib Hasan

Learning platform landing page design

Rakib Hasan
Rakib Hasan
  • Save
Learning platform landing page design minimal design user interface ui user research typography minimalism minimalist logo ui design illustrations user experience ux user interface design design trends ux ui uiux landing pages design inspiration landing page concept landing page ui landing page
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 👋👋🏻
Here is my latest shot of a learning platform landing page design.
_
Have any project in mind?
Fiverr: realrakibhasan
Email: rakibhasandev@gmail.com

_
Follow: Instagram | Facebook | Behance

Rakib Hasan
Rakib Hasan

More by Rakib Hasan

View profile
    • Like