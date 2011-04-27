Nathan Walker

Gangs of New York

Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Gangs of New York vector movie atpc illustration type
Download color palette

Saw the movie recently and got inspired to create this illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Nathan Walker
Nathan Walker
Design & Illustration Studio in Austin, TX.
Hire Me

More by Nathan Walker

View profile
    • Like