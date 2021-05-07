Amanda Conlon

Dry Spell plant care

Amanda Conlon
Amanda Conlon
  • Save
Dry Spell plant care plant illustration plant app branding product design app design illustration ux ui figma
Download color palette

Dry Spell helps users understand how to take care of their plants like magic! Meters and graphs help users visualise their plant needs based on a water and sunlight meter.

I designed and redesigned this app a few times over the years as a personal project. All illustrations are my own and made in Figma.

Amanda Conlon
Amanda Conlon

More by Amanda Conlon

View profile
    • Like