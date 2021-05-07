Dry Spell plant care

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Dry Spell helps users understand how to take care of their plants like magic! Meters and graphs help users visualise their plant needs based on a water and sunlight meter.
I designed and redesigned this app a few times over the years as a personal project. All illustrations are my own and made in Figma.