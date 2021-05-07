Yi Han

StarCraft II Pixel Art

I just found a pixel work from ten years ago when I was organizing my files. Back then, because I liked the game so much, I spent a lot of time playing it and drew this pixel art with beginner skills.

Posted on May 7, 2021
